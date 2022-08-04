Mystikal Denied Bond Following Rape, False Imprisonment Charges

A judge in Louisiana denied bond for Mystikal Tuesday following the rapper’s arrest over allegations he raped and held a woman against her will at his Baton Rouge-area home last weekend.

According to The Advocate, Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, was booked into the Ascension Parish jail July 31 on first-degree rape, felony domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, and and simple criminal damage to property. Following a search of his home, authorities added five drug counts to Tyler’s charges. The “Shake It Fast” rapper will remain in custody while awaiting trial.

In his ruling, State District Judge Steven Tureau stated the nature of the crime, as well as the 51-year-old rapper’s past criminal history, provided a “clear and convincing” argument against granting bond. Tyler is a lifetime registered sex offender, following an incident in 2004 in which he sexually assaulted his hairstylist. He was sentenced to six years in prison and was released in 2010. In 2017, the rapper was once again charged with rape, however the charges were ultimately dropped for lack of evidence in 2020.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Sheriff’s Detective Garrett Keith testified that the woman went to Tyler’s home the evening of July 30 to discuss an alleged financial agreement the two had made. According to the Associated Press, Keith said the woman stated that “Tyler’s behavior changed abruptly,” taking her keys, choking her and pulling her hair. He later apologized and began praying with the woman before throwing rubbing alcohol on her to remove her “bad spirits.” After this bizarre incident, Keith testified that the woman said Tyler raped her and that a medical examination found injuries consistent with sexual assault.

Tyler’s attorney, Roy Maughan Jr., maintains his client’s innocence and noted Tuesday that the alleged victim has been in a relationship with the rapper since the late Nineties. “I just don’t think that’s in Mr. Tyler to do that,” Maughan told reporters after the hearing. “So, we need to contact promoters and we need to let them know that he’s not going to be available and do our best to mitigate the damage from this.”