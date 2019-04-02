Daptone Records’ Mystery Lights Dissect City Life on New Song

New York City garage outfit the Mystery Lights dissect the good and bad of urban life on their new song, “I’m So Tired (of Living in the City),” which will appear on their upcoming album, Too Much Tension! out May 10th on Daptone imprint Wick Records.

The track is a blistering rocker packed with knife-edge guitars that skitter and scrape away from the main chord progression while an organ lends the song a psychedelic edge with its lonesome bleat. Frontman Mike Brandon delivers a vocal performance rife with urgency as he sings about keying rich kids’ cars and trying, but always failing, to actually ditch town for good. In a statement, Brandon described the track as “a song about being tired of traits often attached to the big city, but when you leave it, you realize how much you love it.”

“I’m So Tired (of Living in the City)” follows previously released Too Much Tension! track, “Someone Else Is in Control.” The album was produced by Wayne Gordon and recorded at Daptone’s House of Soul studio. It follows the Mystery Lights’ 2016 self-titled debut.

The Mystery Lights will embark on a North American tour in support of Too Much Tension! this spring. Following a record release show, May 18th, at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York, the band will officially kick off their trek May 31st at Kung Fu Necktie in Philadelphia. The run wraps June 29th at the Middle East Club Upstairs in Cambridge, Massachusetts.