 Mykki Blanco Preps Mini-Album, Drops 'Love Me' With Jamila Woods - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next My Morning Jacket, Jason Isbell to Headline 2021 Railbird Festival
Home Music Music News

Mykki Blanco Preps Mini-Album, Drops ‘Love Me’ With Jamila Woods

Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep arrives this summer

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Mykki Blanco will follow-up their 2016 debut with Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep, a mini-album out June 18th via Transgressive Records.

To accompany the announcement, Blanco dropped the sultry “Love Me,” featuring Jamila Woods and Blanco’s brother Jay Cue. It follows “Free Ride,” released last month.

“‘Love Me’ is essentially about so many forms of love, patience, trust, time,” Blanco said. “It is about the potion that is created when you sift through the ingredients that create ‘love,’ the alchemy we as human beings take part in to convey these feelings deep inside of us.”

“Jamila really comprises a lot of elements creatively that I just find awesome,” Blanco added. “Her soothing, soulful and folkloric voice is reminiscent of great musicians like Janis Ian or Joni Mitchell. I was completely drawn into Jamila’s leaning toward crafting songs with strong lyricism, poetry, and themes exploring self-love, intimacy, black pride, power, and vulnerability. So I approached her about working with me and sent her the instrumental for ‘Love Me.’ She made my lyrics her own and created a hazy, cozy, mystical vibe to the production that really planted the seeds of what ‘Love Me’ became.”

Related Stories

Mykki Blanco Teams Up With Devendra Banhart for 'You Will Find It'
See Madonna's New 'Dark Ballet' Video Featuring Mykki Blanco as Joan of Arc

Related Stories

denzel washington, fences denzel washington, oscars 2017, best denzel washington movies, denzel washington malcolm x
Denzel Washington's Movies Ranked, From Worst to Best
20 Greatest Best Song Oscar Performances

Blanco then enlisted Cue for the track, who wrote his section himself. “That day working with my brother impressed me so much because it was like seeing my own creativity, our family bond, his intense creative force just all coming together and it was extremely emotional for me and it really cemented for me what ‘Love Me’ is about,” Blanco said.

Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep features contributions by Blood Orange, Big Freedia, Kari Faux, and others. You can preorder it here.

Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep Tracklist

1. Trust a Little Bit (God Colony Version)
2 Free Ride
3. Summer Fling (ft. Kari Faux)
4. It’s Not My Choice (ft. Blood Orange)
5. Fuck Your Choices
6. Love Me (ft. Jamila Woods and Jay Cue)
7. Want From Me (ft. Bruno Ribeiro)
8. Patriarchy Ain’t the End of Me
9. That’s Folks (ft. Big Freedia)

In This Article: mykki blanco

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.