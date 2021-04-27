Mykki Blanco Preps Mini-Album, Drops ‘Love Me’ With Jamila Woods

Mykki Blanco will follow-up their 2016 debut with Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep, a mini-album out June 18th via Transgressive Records.

To accompany the announcement, Blanco dropped the sultry “Love Me,” featuring Jamila Woods and Blanco’s brother Jay Cue. It follows “Free Ride,” released last month.

“‘Love Me’ is essentially about so many forms of love, patience, trust, time,” Blanco said. “It is about the potion that is created when you sift through the ingredients that create ‘love,’ the alchemy we as human beings take part in to convey these feelings deep inside of us.”

“Jamila really comprises a lot of elements creatively that I just find awesome,” Blanco added. “Her soothing, soulful and folkloric voice is reminiscent of great musicians like Janis Ian or Joni Mitchell. I was completely drawn into Jamila’s leaning toward crafting songs with strong lyricism, poetry, and themes exploring self-love, intimacy, black pride, power, and vulnerability. So I approached her about working with me and sent her the instrumental for ‘Love Me.’ She made my lyrics her own and created a hazy, cozy, mystical vibe to the production that really planted the seeds of what ‘Love Me’ became.”

Blanco then enlisted Cue for the track, who wrote his section himself. “That day working with my brother impressed me so much because it was like seeing my own creativity, our family bond, his intense creative force just all coming together and it was extremely emotional for me and it really cemented for me what ‘Love Me’ is about,” Blanco said.

Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep features contributions by Blood Orange, Big Freedia, Kari Faux, and others. You can preorder it here.

Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep Tracklist

1. Trust a Little Bit (God Colony Version)

2 Free Ride

3. Summer Fling (ft. Kari Faux)

4. It’s Not My Choice (ft. Blood Orange)

5. Fuck Your Choices

6. Love Me (ft. Jamila Woods and Jay Cue)

7. Want From Me (ft. Bruno Ribeiro)

8. Patriarchy Ain’t the End of Me

9. That’s Folks (ft. Big Freedia)