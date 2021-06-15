Mykki Blanco Taps Blood Orange for New Heartbreaker ‘It’s Not My Choice’

Mykki Blanco has released a new song, “It’s Not My Choice,” featuring Blood Orange. The track will appear on Blanco’s upcoming mini-album, Broken Hearts and Beauty Sleep, out June 18th via Transgressive Records.

“It’s Not My Choice” opens with an eerie groan of strings, but quickly settles into a slick soul groove filled with punchy piano and the lonesome wail of a saxophone. On the verses, Blanco tries to navigate the pain of an imminent break-up, while Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes pops up to croon the hook.

“It’s Not My Choice” marks the fourth offering from Broken Hearts and Beauty Sleep, following “Free Ride,” “Summer Fling” featuring Kari Faux, and “Love Me” with Jamila Woods and Jay Cue. Broken Hearts and Beauty Sleep marks Blanco’s first proper studio release since their 2016 debut, Mykki. The mini-album will also feature contributions from God Colony, Bruno Ribeiro, and Big Freedia.

Following the digital release of Broken Hearts and Beauty Sleep, Blanco will issue a physical version of the project on October 1st.