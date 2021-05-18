My Morning Jacket Announce First U.S. Headlining Tour in Five Years

My Morning Jacket will hit the road again this August, in their first U.S. headlining tour in five years.

The tour kicks off August 27th at Charlotte, North Carolina’s Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, and will make stops in New York, Seattle, and more before ending with a three-night-stand at Chicago’s Auditorium Theater, on November 4th, 5th, and 6th.

Additionally, from September 3rd through 11th, My Morning Jacket will co-headline dates with Brittany Howard, performing with her in Alpharetta, Georgia; Columbia, Maryland; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and a two-night run in Queens, New York. Tour openers include Flock of Dimes (August 27th), Durand Jones & the Indications (September 23rd through October 3rd), and Bedouine (October 29th through November 6th).

My Morning Jacket will also be making several festival stops on the tour, including at Lexington, Kentucky’s Railbird Festival (August 28th), Manchester, Tennessee’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (September 4th), Dana Point, California’s Ohana Festival (September 24th), and Live Oak, Florida’s Suwannee Hulaween (October 30th).

Fan presales and VIP presales begin Wednesday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. local and continue through Thursday, May 20th at 10:00 p.m. local. All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, May 21st at 10:00 a.m. local except for Chicago shows, which go on sale on Friday, May 21st at 12:00 p.m. local. For complete details and ticket availability, see www.mymorningjacket.com/events.

My Morning Jacket 2021 Tour Dates

August 27 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ”

August 28 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

September 3 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

September 4 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

September 7 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

September 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann – TD Pavillion ^

September 10 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

September 11 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

September 23 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

September 24 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

September 25 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

September 28 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Concerts *

September 29 – Spokane, WA @ Riverfront Park Pavilion *

October 1 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

October 2– Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

October 3 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater *

October 29 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre #

October 30 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween

October 31 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater #

November 2 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theater #

November 4 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre #

November 5 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre #

November 6 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre #

^ with Brittany Howard

* with Durand Jones & The Indications

# with Bedouine

“ with Flock of Dimes