 My Morning Jacket Jam Out to 'Spinning My Wheels' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Luke Combs, Maren Morris Set for SiriusXM's Highway Finds Fest Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

My Morning Jacket Jam Out to ‘Spinning My Wheels’ on ‘Fallon’

Band recently released The Waterfall II after shelving album for five years

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

My Morning Jacket recently released their album The Waterfall II, a sequel to The Waterfall that’s been shelved since 2015. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the band will have to wait a little longer to play the songs in front of a live audience, but they appeared on The Tonight Show Wednesday night to perform the new LP’s opening track, “Spinning My Wheels.”

Following social distance guidelines, the band members all played their parts separately and were edited together in a mesmerizing video clip, where Jim James belts out the song’s soaring chorus over beautiful pedal steel guitar and piano.

Shortly after My Morning Jacket released The Waterfall II on July 10th, James appeared on Consequence of Sound’s Kyle Meredith With… podcast, where he revealed that the band has a “completely new record” ready to go.

“The new album is done, but whenever we release it we wanna play shows for it,” he added. “We wanna make it a thing because it’s so exciting to have these new songs and wanna play ’em live. And we really recorded them really live — it was just the five of us.”

In This Article: Jim James, Jimmy Fallon, My Morning Jacket, The Tonight Show

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.