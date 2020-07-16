My Morning Jacket Jam Out to ‘Spinning My Wheels’ on ‘Fallon’

My Morning Jacket recently released their album The Waterfall II, a sequel to The Waterfall that’s been shelved since 2015. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the band will have to wait a little longer to play the songs in front of a live audience, but they appeared on The Tonight Show Wednesday night to perform the new LP’s opening track, “Spinning My Wheels.”

Following social distance guidelines, the band members all played their parts separately and were edited together in a mesmerizing video clip, where Jim James belts out the song’s soaring chorus over beautiful pedal steel guitar and piano.

Shortly after My Morning Jacket released The Waterfall II on July 10th, James appeared on Consequence of Sound’s Kyle Meredith With… podcast, where he revealed that the band has a “completely new record” ready to go.

“The new album is done, but whenever we release it we wanna play shows for it,” he added. “We wanna make it a thing because it’s so exciting to have these new songs and wanna play ’em live. And we really recorded them really live — it was just the five of us.”