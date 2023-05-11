My Morning Jacket to Play Entire ‘It Still Moves’ Album for 20th Anniversary Shows

My Morning Jacket announced that they will play their celebrated album It Still Moves in its entirety for select shows during its fall North American tour. The handful of shows will mark the 20th anniversary of the record, which Rolling Stone called a “first-class acid-country Radiohead swimming slowly to the surface” back in 2003.

The Louisville, Kentucky quintet will perform It Still Moves from start to finish at New York’s Beacon Theatre (Oct. 19), Atlanta’s Fox Theatre (Nov. 3), and the Chicago Theatre (Nov. 9). Additional dates outside of the anniversary performances will include guest support from Fleet Foxes, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Wilderado, M. Ward, Katie Pruitt, Devon Gilfillian, Jaime Wyatt, and Costa de Ámbar.

May and early June tour dates will see the band performing in Europe including stops in Guadalajara, London, Barcelona, and Madrid. My Morning Jacket will hit the road May 14 in Mobile, Alabama at the Saenger Theatre with Jaime Wyatt, and follow with a handful of festival stops including Bonnaroo near Nashville and Peach Music Festival in Scranton.

The band's fall tour kicks off Oct. 17 in Toronto and wraps Nov. 9 to 11 in Chicago.

My Morning Jacket 2023 Tour Dates



May 14 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre *

May 15 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall *

May 19 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Guanamor Studio **

May 20 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Corona Capital Guadalajara ^

May 30 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum #

May 31 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester #

June 3 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound ^

June 5 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma #

June 6 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg #

June 9 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound ^

June 10 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound ^

June 15 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre ‡

June 16 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery ‡

June 17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival ^

June 20 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ‡

June 21 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater ‡

June 23 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

June 24 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion *

June 26 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater ¶

June 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ¶

June 30 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl ¶

July 1 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival ^

July 29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ##

July 30 – Beech Mountain, NC @ Beech Mountain Summer Series ##

Aug. 15 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield ‡‡

Aug. 16 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ‡‡

Aug. 18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre †

Aug. 19 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre †

Aug. 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl †

Aug. 22 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ‡‡

Aug. 23 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre ‡‡

Aug. 25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ‡‡ +

Aug. 26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ‡‡

Sept. 30 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Music Festival ^

Oct. 17 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Oct. 19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre +

Oct. 20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Oct. 21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Oct. 24 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Oct. 25 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

Oct. 30 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre

Oct. 31 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

Nov. 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre +

Nov. 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

Nov. 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

Nov. 9 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre +

Nov. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Nov. 11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

* w/ Special Guest Jaime Wyatt

** w/ Special Guest Costa de Ámbar

^ Festival Appearance

# w/ Special Guest Devon Gilfillian

‡ w/ Special Guest Wilderado

¶ w/ Special Guest Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

## w/ Special Guest Katie Pruitt

‡‡ w/Special Guest M. Ward

† w/ Fleet Foxes

+ It Still Moves 20th Anniversary Show