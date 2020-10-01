My Morning Jacket Perform Groovy ‘Feel You’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

My Morning Jacket appeared on late night once more to play a track from their new album The Waterfall II, this time performing the psychedelic love song “Feel You” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The band’s remote performance was filmed in a similar way to their “Spinning My Wheels” rendition on The Tonight Show, with Jim James and the rest of the band playing in separate rooms but pieced together through cuts and fade-ins. Some changing colors and other mild psychedelic effects gave the performance its appropriate moodiness. “Are we under covers raining blood?” James croons. “REM covers, reign in blood.”

My Morning Jacket released The Waterfall II in July, collecting unreleased recordings made in 2013 that were originally made for their 2015 album The Waterfall. Shortly after the band released The Waterfall II on July 10th, James appeared on Consequence of Sound’s Kyle Meredith With… podcast, where he revealed that the band has a “completely new record” ready to go.

“The new album is done, but whenever we release it we wanna play shows for it,” he added. “We wanna make it a thing because it’s so exciting to have these new songs and wanna play ’em live. And we really recorded them really live — it was just the five of us.”