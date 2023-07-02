fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Beatles Tribute

Watch My Morning Jacket Cover ‘The Ballad of John and Yoko’ at Peach Fest 2023

The Jacket played the 1969 Beatles song as a nod to Sean Lennon, who performed with Les Claypool earlier in the day
My Morning Jacket
My Morning Jacket performed "The Ballad of John and Yoko" at the Peach Music Festival in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Andrew Hutchins*

The 11th edition of the Peach Music Festival is underway on Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania, with a roster of artists that highlight the fest’s musical-exploration aesthetic: headliners Tedeschi Trucks Band, Ziggy Marley, Lettuce, and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead all close out the fest today.

Last night, Saturday headliners My Morning Jacket nodded to Sean Lennon — the only son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono — with a cover of “The Ballad of John and Yoko.” Lennon had just performed with Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade prior to the Jacket in a set that explored Pink Floyd’s Animals and Jim James and co. must have been inspired. Just four songs into their performance, they dropped the Beatles’ 1969 single into their set.

While “The Ballad of John and Yoko” is billed as a Beatles song, it’s really a Lennon and Paul McCartney recording: George Harrison and Ringo Starr don’t appear on the globe-trotting autobiographical track chronicling Lennon and Ono’s wedding.

Trending

The Peach Fest appearance caps off an early summer tour by Morning Jacket, a U.S. and overseas run highlighted by their return to Bonnaroo last month. Next year marks the 20th anniversary of one of the Jacket’s most memorable shows at Bonnaroo, a 2004 rain-soaked set that cemented both the band’s lineup and their status as a thrilling live act. A new documentary about the performance, Return to Thunderdome, directed by Michael Feld and Grant James, premiered earlier this summer.

My Morning Jacket return to the road July 28 with an appearance at Newport Folk Festival and headlining dates with Katie Pruitt, M. Ward, and Fleet Foxes.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

'Superman: Legacy' Finds Leads With David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan

Mattel President Flew to London to Argue With Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Over an Off-Brand 'Barbie' Scene: 'The Nuance Isn't There' on the Page

Ivanka Trump's Separation From Donald Trump May Be Complete Now That She's Dismissed From This Family Event

Cardi B Screams In Excitement As Offset, Quavo Put Feud To Bed For Takeoff Tribute

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad