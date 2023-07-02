Watch My Morning Jacket Cover ‘The Ballad of John and Yoko’ at Peach Fest 2023

The 11th edition of the Peach Music Festival is underway on Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania, with a roster of artists that highlight the fest’s musical-exploration aesthetic: headliners Tedeschi Trucks Band, Ziggy Marley, Lettuce, and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead all close out the fest today.

Last night, Saturday headliners My Morning Jacket nodded to Sean Lennon — the only son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono — with a cover of “The Ballad of John and Yoko.” Lennon had just performed with Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade prior to the Jacket in a set that explored Pink Floyd’s Animals and Jim James and co. must have been inspired. Just four songs into their performance, they dropped the Beatles’ 1969 single into their set.

While “The Ballad of John and Yoko” is billed as a Beatles song, it’s really a Lennon and Paul McCartney recording: George Harrison and Ringo Starr don’t appear on the globe-trotting autobiographical track chronicling Lennon and Ono’s wedding.

The Peach Fest appearance caps off an early summer tour by Morning Jacket, a U.S. and overseas run highlighted by their return to Bonnaroo last month. Next year marks the 20th anniversary of one of the Jacket’s most memorable shows at Bonnaroo, a 2004 rain-soaked set that cemented both the band’s lineup and their status as a thrilling live act. A new documentary about the performance, Return to Thunderdome, directed by Michael Feld and Grant James, premiered earlier this summer.

My Morning Jacket return to the road July 28 with an appearance at Newport Folk Festival and headlining dates with Katie Pruitt, M. Ward, and Fleet Foxes.