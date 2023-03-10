‘My Kind of Country’ Trailer Introduces 12 Music Hopefuls Hand-Picked by Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, Orville Peck

The 12 artists competing on the Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves-produced singing competition series My Kind of Country couldn’t be in better hands. In the first trailer for the Apple TV+ series, premiering March 24, country stars turned talent scouts Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, and Orville Peck begin the global search for the sets of artists they’ll be bringing back to Nashville.

“When we got together, a long time ago, we were talking about how country music should stop limiting people and start opening doors,” Witherspoon shares in the preview. Musgraves adds: “It’s music brought over from all over the world. The bluegrass, the folk, the gospel. There’s so many threads woven through country music.”

The trio of scouts finds new additions to their teams far away from the genre’s home in Nashville, digging for acts in New Delhi, India, Chihauhua, Mexico, Johannesburg, South Africa, and more.

Despite the difference in backgrounds, their connection through music forms a powerful bond. “It took me eleven years to get a record deal,” Allen says in the trailer. “I lived in my car.” Guyton adds: “I was the first Black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category.” Peck, who dons his signature face cover throughout the series, shares: “My mask allows me to be more vulnerable and share my perspective as a gay country artist.”

The competing artists are equally honest about why they are drawn to music. “I don’t feel like I can express myself in English, so I sing it in Spanish,” one contestant admits. Another adds: “I struggle with my own inner voice a little bit, but when I get to sing, I feel totally whole.”

Partnering with Apple Music, the series will offer its winner direct editorial support from the streaming giant. “There’s just so much potential for something I don’t think anybody’s ever seen before in country music,” Peck adds.