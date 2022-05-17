Watch My Chemical Romance Perform ‘The Foundations Of Decay’ for First Time Live

My Chemical Romance kicked off their tour last night at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, where the rock band offered the live debut of their new single, “The Foundations of Decay.” The group also performed “Surrender The Night” and “Boy Division,” from their 2013 B-side compilation Conventional Weapons, for the first time live.





Elsewhere in the set, My Chemical Romance showcased fan favorites like “This Is How I Disappear,” “The Kids Of Yesterday,” “Helena,” and “I’m Not Okay (I Promise).”

“The Foundations of Decay,” a sprawling, six-minute epic that blends to-the-rafters emo rock with clever twists and turns into hardcore and prog, marks My Chemical Romance’s first new music in eight years. Fans at last night’s show are suggesting there is more to come from the band based on the new merch being sold on the tour, which is themed around the word “Swarm.”

Sure seems like there's a My Chemical Romance album on the way, and it's probably called Swarm. Photos from tonight's tour kickoff in the UK pic.twitter.com/JFULimc8Wl — James Shotwell (@JamesShotwell_) May 16, 2022

The arrival of “The Foundations of Decay” comes as My Chemical Romance prepare to finally launch their long-awaited reunion tour. After disbanding in 2013, the group announced their return in fall 2019 and played a single show that December, but the first wave of Covid-19 forced them to put their touring plans on hold. The dates were initially rescheduled for 2021 but pushed again because of ongoing Covid concerns. The North American leg begins Aug. 20 in Oklahoma City.

My Chemical Romance’s last studio album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, was released in 2010. Following their break-up, they released the compilation May Death Never Stop You in 2014, a greatest hits set that featured one new song, “Fake Your Death.”