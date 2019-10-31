My Chemical Romance End Six-Year Break, Announce Reunion Show

My Chemical Romance arose from their six-year hiatus Thursday to announce a Los Angeles concert, the band’s first show together since 2012.

After teasing fans earlier this week by refurnishing their social media accounts with new images, Gerard Way and company officially revealed their December 20th reunion gig at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall; tickets for the all-ages gig go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. local time at AXS.

“Like Phantoms Forever,” the band wrote on social media, a nod to the title of their 2002 debut EP.

My Chemical Romance ceased to exist in 2013 when Way alerted fans in a statement, “My Chemical Romance is done. But it can never die. It is alive in me, in the guys, and it is alive inside all of you. I always knew that, and I think you did too. Because it is not a band — it is an idea.”

However, rumors that The Black Parade rockers were reuniting began to bubble earlier this year when Joe Jonas, of the similarly reunited Jonas Brothers, said in an interview, “I’ve got some dirt. My Chemical Romance apparently were rehearsing next to us in New York recently… I thought they broke up, so I don’t know.”

My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero denied Jonas’ rumormongering in July, but did note that “anything is possible” in terms of a reunion.

My Chemical Romance last released their fourth studio album Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys in 2010. Since the band’s split, Way has focused on his solo career (2014’s Hesitant Alien) and his comic book work; his graphic novel The Umbrella Academy was recently adapted as a Netflix series.