My Chemical Romance Announce More Reunion Shows

Following the news of their big reunion concert at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on December 20th, My Chemical Romance have announced four more reunion shows for 2020. The band will perform as part of the Download festival in Melbourne and Sydney on March 20 and 21, 2020, and in Japan on March 29th. My Chemical Romance will also join Jimmy Eat World in Western Springs, New Zealand on March 25, 2020.

My Chemical Romance, who called it quits in 2012, teased fans over the past few weeks by refreshing their social media accounts with new images. The band revealed their December 20th show with a nod to their 2002 debut EP, writing, “Like Phantoms Forever” on the social media announcements. The concert in Los Angeles sold out almost immediately last week.

My Chemical Romance came to an official end in 2013 when frontman Gerard Way alerted fans in a statement: “My Chemical Romance is done. But it can never die. It is alive in me, in the guys, and it is alive inside all of you. I always knew that, and I think you did too. Because it is not a band — it is an idea.” The band’s last album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, dropped in 2010.

Download 2020 will also feature the Deftones, Jimmy Eat World and Ministry. Tickets go on sale for both festival dates in Australia on November 13th.