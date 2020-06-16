My Chemical Romance Reschedule Tour Dates for 2021

My Chemical Romance have announced their rescheduled tour dates, which were pushed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band had to been set to play a string of reunion shows in 2020 before the coronavirus reached the U.S.

“We would never want to distract from the challenges we are facing right now, but we feel it is the right thing to let people know that we have rescheduled our shows, so that we can offer people a refund on tickets in these difficult financial times,” the band said in a public statement. “It is a long time away, and there is so much for all of us to do to make the world a better place in the interim. We cannot wait to play for you. Take care of each other and yourselves.”

The new tour kicks off September 8th, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and ends with a four-night residency at the Forum in Los Angeles on October 11th, 12th, 14th, and 17th. MCR have also rescheduled dates for Toronto, Brooklyn, Boston, Detroit, St. Paul, Chicago, Atlanta, Newark, Sunrise, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Tacoma, Oakland, and Las Vegas. All issued tickets will be honored for the 2021 shows.

My Chemical Romance Reunion Tour 2021 Dates

September 8, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 9, 2021 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

September 11, 2021 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

September 13, 2021 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

September 15, 2021 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

September 16, 2021 – St. Paul, MN @ XCEL Energy Center

September 18, 2021 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

September 19, 2021 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

September 21, 2021 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

September 22, 2021 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

September 25, 2021 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

September 28, 2021 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 29, 2021 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

October 1, 2021 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

October 3, 2021 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

October 6, 2021 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

October 8, 2021 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

October 11, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

October 12, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

October 14, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

October 17, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum