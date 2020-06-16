My Chemical Romance Reschedule Tour Dates for 2021

My Chemical Romance have announced their rescheduled tour dates, which were pushed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band had to been set to play a string of reunion shows in 2020 before the coronavirus reached the U.S.
As a band, we are deeply aware of the profound problems and crucial issues the world is facing right now. These issues are all life-changing, and we have them in the forefront of our minds on a regular basis. All of our focus should be on making the world better in every way we can. We would never want to distract from the challenges we are facing right now, but we feel it is the right thing to let people know that we have rescheduled our shows, so that we can offer people a refund on tickets in these difficult financial times. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are unable to attend, refunds are available at your point of purchase. All rescheduled tour dates can be found here: https://www.mychemicalromance.com It is a long time away, and there is so much for all of us to do to make the world a better place in the interim. We cannot wait to play for you. Take care of each other and yourselves. We will see you soon. xoxo MCR
The new tour kicks off September 8th, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and ends with a four-night residency at the Forum in Los Angeles on October 11th, 12th, 14th, and 17th. MCR have also rescheduled dates for Toronto, Brooklyn, Boston, Detroit, St. Paul, Chicago, Atlanta, Newark, Sunrise, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Tacoma, Oakland, and Las Vegas. All issued tickets will be honored for the 2021 shows.
My Chemical Romance Reunion Tour 2021 Dates
September 8, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
September 9, 2021 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
September 11, 2021 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
September 13, 2021 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
September 15, 2021 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
September 16, 2021 – St. Paul, MN @ XCEL Energy Center
September 18, 2021 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
September 19, 2021 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
September 21, 2021 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
September 22, 2021 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
September 25, 2021 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
September 28, 2021 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
September 29, 2021 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
October 1, 2021 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
October 3, 2021 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
October 6, 2021 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
October 8, 2021 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
October 11, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
October 12, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
October 14, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
October 17, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum