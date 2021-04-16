My Chemical Romance Postpone Reunion Tour to 2022

My Chemical Romance’s reunion tour — originally scheduled to begin September 2020 — has been pushed to 2022 as the impact of Covid-19 continues to linger in the U.S. and other nations around the world.

“We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year,” My Chemical Romance said in a statement Friday. “We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe. Refunds will be offered to anyone who wants them. We are sorry if this is disappointing, and we really can’t wait to see you in 2022.”

In January 2020, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, My Chemical Romance announced their first U.S. tour in nine years with a September 2020 start date. However, five months later amid the pandemic, the band rescheduled those shows to begin September 2021. Those dates, following Friday’s postponement, are now scheduled for 2022.

Check out the MCR’s site for the new itinerary; all tickets will be honored for the new dates, while fans who can’t attend the rescheduled shows can request a refund by May 16th.

My Chemical Romance were also set to headline both the 2020 postponed and 2021 rescheduled Aftershock Festival as well as the 2021 Riot Fest, but the band’s gigs at those festivals have been canceled as part of Friday’s postponement.