My Chemical Romance Postpone Japan Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus Concerns

My Chemical Romance has postponed their upcoming Japanese concerts in light of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. In a Twitter statement, the recently reunited band confirmed they will no longer be performing in Japan at the end of March.

“The promoter of our Japan shows suggested that we postpone the shows in Japan for the safety of the public, and we are heeding that advice,” the band wrote in both Japanese and English. “We had very much hoped to have alternate dates confirmed before we announced the postponement, to make sure our fans knew we had every intention of coming back. Somehow, word got out before we could do that.”

They added, “However, please know we are working on rescheduling shows and will try to announce those soon. We are terribly sad to postpone, and even more distressed about what is happening the world over.”

The band was scheduled to play a headline show, as well as appear at the Download and Dirty Honey festivals on March 28th, 29th and 31st. The band is also scheduled to perform in Australia later this month, but so far no announcement has been made regarding the status of those shows.

My Chemical Romance, who split back in 2013, have announced extensive tour plans for 2020, including their first North American tour in nine years. The reunion run launches September 9th at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and continues through the next month, wrapping October 11th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets for the tour are currently on sale. The band will also perform in the U.K. and Europe this summer.