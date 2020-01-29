 My Chemical Reunion Detail North American Tour Dates - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next We Fact-Checked 4 of the Most Outrageous Claims In Gwyneth Paltrow's Netflix Show Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

My Chemical Romance Plot First North American Tour in Nine Years

Tickets for fall run go on sale this Friday

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

My Chemical Romance will tour North America for the first time in nine years this fall.

The reunion run launches September 9th at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and continues through the next month, wrapping October 11th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. My Chemical Romance announced the tour with an eerie short film titled “A summoning…” that features music from band members Ray Toro and James Muhoberac. The clip follows a young boy (played by Marcos Garcia) with an interest in the paranormal and the dark arts, who tries to outrun a trio of masked-figures, with many of the scenes seemingly corresponding to different eras in My Chemical Romance history.

Tickets for all dates will go on sale this Friday, January 31st at 12 p.m. local time. Complete information is available on the band’s website.

After splitting in 2013, My Chemical Romance announced their plan to reunite last fall. In December, they returned to the stage with a sold-out show at the Shrine Expo in Los Angeles. Rolling Stone’s Suzy Exposito wrote of the show, “[I]t’s with this landmark concert that MCR ceases to be a nostalgic act, and proves its mettle as a timeless, rock & roll band for the ages.”

Prior to their North American tour, My Chemical Romance will play a string of international concerts this spring and summer in Australia, New Zealand, the U.K. and Europe.

My Chemical Romance Tour Dates

September 9 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
September 11 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
September 12 – Chicago, IL – RIOT FEST
September 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
September 15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
September 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
September 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
September 20 – Atlanta, GA – MUSIC MIDTOWN – PIEDMONT PARK
September 22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
September 26 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
September 29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
September 30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
October 2 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
October 4 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
October 6 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
October 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
October 10 – Sacramento, CA @ AFTERSHOCK
October 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.