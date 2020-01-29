My Chemical Romance Plot First North American Tour in Nine Years

My Chemical Romance will tour North America for the first time in nine years this fall.

The reunion run launches September 9th at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and continues through the next month, wrapping October 11th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. My Chemical Romance announced the tour with an eerie short film titled “A summoning…” that features music from band members Ray Toro and James Muhoberac. The clip follows a young boy (played by Marcos Garcia) with an interest in the paranormal and the dark arts, who tries to outrun a trio of masked-figures, with many of the scenes seemingly corresponding to different eras in My Chemical Romance history.

Tickets for all dates will go on sale this Friday, January 31st at 12 p.m. local time. Complete information is available on the band’s website.

After splitting in 2013, My Chemical Romance announced their plan to reunite last fall. In December, they returned to the stage with a sold-out show at the Shrine Expo in Los Angeles. Rolling Stone’s Suzy Exposito wrote of the show, “[I]t’s with this landmark concert that MCR ceases to be a nostalgic act, and proves its mettle as a timeless, rock & roll band for the ages.”

Prior to their North American tour, My Chemical Romance will play a string of international concerts this spring and summer in Australia, New Zealand, the U.K. and Europe.

My Chemical Romance Tour Dates

September 9 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

September 11 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

September 12 – Chicago, IL – RIOT FEST

September 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

September 15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

September 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

September 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 20 – Atlanta, GA – MUSIC MIDTOWN – PIEDMONT PARK

September 22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

September 26 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

September 29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

October 2 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

October 4 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

October 6 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

October 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

October 10 – Sacramento, CA @ AFTERSHOCK

October 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena