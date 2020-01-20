Hear My Chemical Romance Tease New Music With Instrumental Track

My Chemical Romance have released a mysterious new video to tease their upcoming U.K. concert and the short clips features an previously unheard instrumental track. The video, titled “An Offering…,” features a hooded figure in a skeleton mask making his way through a shadowy forest while the moody song plays. He gathers over a Satanic-looking altar in the woods before the video promotes the band’s show in Milton Keynes, U.K. on June 20th.

In December, My Chemical Romance played their first show in over seven years in Los Angeles following the announcement that the group planned to reunite. Since then the band has announced several reunion shows, including appearances in Australia, New Zealand and Japan. The band’s U.K. concert will take place at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes. Ticket details have not yet been announced.

My Chemical Romance ceased to exist in 2013 when frontman Gerard Way alerted fans in a statement, “My Chemical Romance is done. But it can never die. It is alive in me, in the guys, and it is alive inside all of you. I always knew that, and I think you did too. Because it is not a band — it is an idea.” My Chemical Romance released their fourth studio album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, in 2010. Since the band’s split, Way has focused on his solo career and his comic book work, with his graphic novel The Umbrella Academy adapted as a Netflix series.