 Gerard Way on How Dave Chappelle Inspired Him - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Three Netflix Employees, Including Trans Person, Suspended Amid Uproar Over Dave Chappelle's 'The Closer'
Home Music Music News

Gerard Way on How Dave Chappelle Inspired His Life Post-My Chemical Romance

Musician sought to prioritize his mental health following the band’s 2013 split

By

Larisha Paul's Most Recent Stories

View All
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - DECEMBER 08: Gerard Way attends the Netflix Original: The Umbrella Academy panel at Comic-Con São Paulo on December 8, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images for Netflix)

Gerard Way attending the Netflix <i>Umbrella Academy</i> panel at Comic-Con São Paulo in 2018 (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images for Netflix)

Getty Images for Netflix

In the upcoming 100th episode of journalist Steve Baltin’s podcast, My Turning Point, My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way makes an appearance to discuss the stories behind Welcome to the Black Parade and how Dave Chappelle’s career trajectory following the conclusion of Chappelle’s Show inspired him to prioritize his mental health following the band’s 2013 split. The episode will air on October 12th, per Variety.

“So Dave Chappelle, post-Chappelle’s Show, he had gone away, which I really related to, by the way. When it had felt time to kind of end My Chemical Romance, I found his situation, although very different from mine, obviously, to be very relatable, being in this kind of machine that had gotten super big and felt a bit out of control, and then kind of not wanting to do it anymore for mental health reasons,” Way said.

Related Stories

Three Netflix Employees, Including Trans Person, Suspended Amid Uproar Over Dave Chappelle's 'The Closer'
'SNL': Watch Kim Kardashian in Celebrity-Packed 'Bachelorette' Sketch

Related Stories

Guns And Roses (Duff McCagan, Slash, Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, Steven Adler) at the UIC Pavillion in Chicago, Illinois, August 21, 1987 . (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
How Guns N' Roses Formed
100 Best Sitcoms of All Time

This idea of control altered Way’s expectations for being in front of a crowd when MCR reunited in 2019 — after six years apart — for a span of sold-out reunion shows. The frontman described the Los Angeles comeback show as the most fun he’d had playing a gig with the band, largely thanks to his decision to relinquish control in directing the audience.

“After the band broke up and I had a lot of time to think and change and grow and all that stuff, I started to have a real issue with control. So I started to kind of examine my own part in that, and think about playing big shows and kind of working a crowd and hyping a crowd up,” Way shared. “So when it came time to do My Chem again, I had said to myself, ‘OK, I’m not gonna control the audience. I’m not gonna direct them. I’m not really gonna work them. I’m just gonna let them do what they wanna do.’ And so it made that show even more rewarding.”

During the MCR hiatus, Way largely stayed out of the public spotlight in an effort to insulate himself from external pressure. Being disconnected for so long, he was taken aback by fans’ reactions when the band returned.

“When I saw the shows, they just kept selling out,” he said. “And we kept adding them, and it just kept selling again, and I was like, ‘Wow, something happened in the years that this band went away.’”

Throughout the interview, Way discusses an array of other creative and personal influences spanning from Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” inspiring Welcome to the Black Parade to supportive conversations with Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan over the years.

The podcast episode was constructed from a conversation that Baltin pulled from an interview he had conducted with the frontman earlier this year. The pair first crossed paths during an interview at Warped Tour in 2000.

In This Article: Dave Chappelle, Gerard Way, My Chemical Romance

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1356: ‘I Don’t Want to Fucking Die’: Foo Fighters and the Art of Survival
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.