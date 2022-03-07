 My Chemical Romance Cancels Russia, Ukraine Tour Stops - Rolling Stone
My Chemical Romance Cancel Russia, Ukraine Shows

Green Day, Louis Tomlinson, and Yungblud are among the acts to cancel tour stops in the countries

My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance

PA Wire/AP

My Chemical Romance will no longer visit Russia and Ukraine on the European leg of their reunion tour this June, due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“With deep regret, My Chemical Romance is cancelling our Ukraine and Russia shows in June, 2022,” the band tweeted. “We hope to be able to play for the fans there soon.”

The emo-punk band was scheduled to perform in Saint Petersburg on June 16, before headlining a night at Moscow’s Park Live Festival the following day, with Sum 41 as openers. The band was also set to headline Kyiv’s U Park Festival on June 19; the lineup also features Slipknot, Gorillaz, and Deftones.

MCR’s cancellations are part of a rising tide of called off shows as the Russian invasion continues. Louis Tomlinson canceled his July stops in Kyiv and Moscow due to “this needless war.” Green Day also canceled a scheduled show in Moscow, saying, “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s so much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future.”

Individual touring acts including Yungblud and Franz Ferdinand have also canceled upcoming gigs in Russia and Ukraine. Additionally, Live Nation, the largest concert promoter in the world, announced it was ceasing business in Russia.

My Chemical Romance will launch their long-awaited reunion tour this May with a U.K./European run that will continue through June. The band’s North American leg will kick off Aug. 29 in Philadelphia and wrap with four shows at the Forum in Los Angeles, Oct. 11, 12, 14, and 15.

