Muzz Craft Acoustic Rendition of ‘Bad Feeling’ While Social-Distancing in New Video

Muzz, the new project from Interpol’s Paul Bank — Bonny Light Horseman’s Josh Kaufman and the Walkmen’s Matt Barrick — have shared a charming video for an acoustic version of their song “Bad Feeling.”

All three members of the band recorded their portions of the video at their respective homes while social-distancing. Barrick is set up in Philadelphia, tapping away on a drum, while Banks provides vocals and keys from Edinburgh, Scotland, and Kaufman plays the 12-string guitar in his Brooklyn apartment while his daughter putters around in the background.

“Decided to try something live-ish!” Muzz said of the video in a statement. “Here’s a song of ours called ‘Bad Feeling’ played to each other through our funny telephones and then back atcha, through yours. Sincerely hope you enjoy it.”

“Bad Feeling” was one of two songs, along with “Broken Tambourine,” that Muzz released when they announced their arrival in March. A third track, “Red Western Sky,” was released in April. All three will appear on Muzz’s self-titled debut, out June 5th via Matador.