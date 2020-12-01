Muzz Covers Arthur Russell’s ‘Nobody Wants a Lonely Heart’ for New EP

Muzz has released their version of Arthur Russell’s “Nobody Wants a Lonely Heart” for the band’s upcoming Covers EP, out December 9th via Matador.

The project consisting of Paul Banks, Josh Kaufman, and Matt Barrick take a straightforward approach to Russell’s solemn piano ballad. The similarities between Banks’ voice and Russell’s is uncanny, and it’s a fitting tribute to the beloved late New York musician.

Along with the Arthur Russell cover, Muzz’s Covers EP will also include Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You,” Bob Dylan’s “Girl From the North Country,” and Tracy Chapman’s “For You.”

Muzz released their self-titled debut album earlier this year, featuring the singles “Broken Tambourine,” “Bad Feeling,” “Red Western Sky,” “Knuckleduster,” and “Summer Love.” The band recently announced Muzz – Live in Kingston, NY, a ticketed livestream event taking place on December 4th at 4:00 p.m. EST. The event will include a virtual performance filmed at Reade’s Old Kingston Theater, featuring the band performing alongside Annie Nero (bass, vocals) and Stuart Bogie (saxophone, flute, harmonica, clarinet, keyboard), and will be followed by a live Q&A with the three members of Muzz. The performance will then be available on-demand for 48 hours, along with a limited T-shirt collection available to ticket purchasers.