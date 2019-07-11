Mustard, Quavo, YG, Meek Mill Turn Up in Tiny House in ‘100 Bands’ Video

Mustard, Quavo, YG and Meek Mill throw a bonkers house party in the video for their collaboration, “100 Bands.” The Colin Tilley-directed clip was filmed and black-and-white and features the producer and three MCs enjoying a wild rave-up in a small house where there’s a litany of dancers, a constant downpour of $100 bills and — to cap it all off — a couple of stripper poles in the front yard.

“100 Bands” appears on Mustard’s new album, Perfect Ten, which was released in June. The album also features contributions from Migos, Tyga, A$AP Rocky, Future, Nav, Playboi Carti, Ella Mai, Roddy Rich and a posthumous appearance from Nipsey Hussle.

Later this summer, Mustard will team with Meek Mill, Future, YG and Megan Thee Stallion for the Legendary Nights tour. The run kicks off August 28th at the Hollywood Casnio Amphitheater in St. Louis, Missouri and wraps October 5th at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.