Year In Review: Rolling Stone Music Now Podcasts on Musicians We Lost in 2020

2020 was a year of painful losses, and the music world was no exception. Our weekly Rolling Stone Music Now podcast spotlighted the lives of some of the many musicians we lost this year, including one of rock & roll’s founders and two of rock’s greatest-ever virtuosos. Press play on the episodes below to listen now, or hear any episode and subscribe iTunes or Spotify.

We played never-before-heard audio of an interview with Eddie Van Halen, and interviewed biographer Greg Renoff, along with tributes from Tom Morello, Steve Vai, and Gene Simmons.

We talk with Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine, who spent time with Toots Hibbert for a definitive profile shortly before the reggae pioneer’s death.

Rolling Stone staffers Rob Sheffield, David Browne, and Patrick Doyle join host Brian Hiatt to talk about the legacy of Little Richard, and Steve Van Zandt paid tribute.

We play audio of Andy Greene’s interview with Bill Withers, and Patrick Doyle joins host Brian Hiatt to talk about the life and music of John Prime.

Alan Sepinwall and Rob Sheffield join host Brian Hiatt to pay tribute to the brilliance of Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger.

Hank Shteamer and Andy Greene join host Brian Hiatt to discuss the singular life of Rush’s Neil Peart, along with audio from our 2015 interview with the master drummer and lyricist.

In June of 2019, a year before his death, Justin Townes Earle gave us an unguarded, often hilarious interview.

