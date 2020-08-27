 Billie Eilish Ukulele, More Items to Be Auctioned for Covid Charity - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Remembering Power Trip's Riley Gale, a Ferocious Frontman Who Made You Feel Like Family
Home Music Music News

Billie Eilish, Barbara Streisand Items to Be Auctioned Off for Covid-19 Charity

Elton John, Taylor Swift and more donated items for MusiCares’ charity auction

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Billie Eilish, Barbara Streisand Items to Be Auctioned Off for Covid Charity

Julien's Auctions has announced an exclusive charity auction for MusiCares' Covid-19 relief fund.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, Kevin Kane/Getty Images

Julien’s Auctions has announced an exclusive charity auction for MusiCares’ Covid-19 relief fund. The collection at auction on September 9th will include a wide range of items from notable musicians and celebrities, with proceeds going toward struggling artists and crew members in the music community.

Auction highlights include an animal print caftan worn by Barbra Streisand in her role as Roz Focker in the film Meet the Fockers; a Gucci metallic blue tracksuit with blue, white and red stripes, owned and worn by Elton John; a Fender California Coast black ukulele with yellow abstract pattern signed by Billie Eilish; and a Gibson American Eagle LG-2 acoustic guitar signed by Taylor Swift.

There will also an original painting by Chrissie Hynde of Brian Eno playing an Omnichord; John Stamos’ black leather jacket, worn in Full House; a white leather Prada handbag signed by Nicole Kidman; Billy Idol’s leather jacket and handwritten lyrics to “Trouble with the Sweet Stuff”; Bono’s handwritten and signed lyrics to “Love Is Bigger than Anything in its Way”; and Cher’s black and silver jacket encrusted with crystals and stones. More guitars include those signed by Willie Nelson, Robert Plant, Billy Gibbons, Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts and more.

The auction will be held in person on Tuesday, September 1st from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at the Julien’s Auctions location in Beverly Hills. The auction house is requesting that all attendees RSVP for appointment due to social distancing measures.

In This Article: Auction, Barbra Streisand, Billie Eilish, covid-19, Elton John, Taylor Swift

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.