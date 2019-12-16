Gary Clark Jr., Alice Cooper to Play MusiCares Tribute to Aerosmith

The Recording Academy has announced its performer lineup for the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute. This year, for its 30th tribute show, the academy will honor the band Aerosmith.

Gary Clark Jr., Alice Cooper, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, Emily King, John Legend, John Mayer and Yola will perform at the ceremony on January 24th at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Greg Phillinganes has been named the musical director.

Aerosmith will be recognized for their philanthropic work, including Steven Tyler’s charity Janie’s Fund. Proceeds from the Person of the Year tribute show will go toward the MusiCares charity founded by the Recording Academy.

The tribute concert will be proceeded by a cocktail reception and silent auction for guests, as well as a gala dinner.

The MusiCares event will be held the same week as the Recording Academy’s Grammy Awards, held January 26th at the Staples Center. The telecast will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.