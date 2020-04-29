7 Reasons to Vote For Rolling Stone Music Now in the Webby Awards

We’re proud to announce that our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast is nominated for a Webby Award — and we’d like to ask you to please cast your vote for it right now at this link.

But if you need to be convinced, here’s a round-up of some of the best episodes from 2019, the year covered by the nomination. To see a full list of episodes, which range from interviews with legendary artists to debates and discussions among Rolling Stone staff, go to iTunes or Spotify, where you can also subscribe to the podcast.

Rob Sheffield and Brittany Spanos joined host Brian Hiatt for a spirited track-by-track breakdown of Taylor Swift’s Lover.

Jeff Tweedy of Wilco sits down for a revealing, intimate interview.

Andy Greene joins Brian Hiatt to unpack the sudden boom in rock biopics. Is a Foghat movie next?

Coach K and Pee of Quality Control explain the origins of Migos and much more.

Greene, Spanos, Sheffield and Hiatt weigh in on that weird, wonderful Billie Eilish/Van Halen controversy.

Billy Idol discusses the birth of punk and his entire career.

Debbie Harry and Chris Stein dish on the early years of Blondie.

This week on Rolling Stone Music Now, we interviewed Dua Lipa.

