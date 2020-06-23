 Music Industry Supports Justice in Policing Act in Open Letter - Rolling Stone
Music Industry Supports Justice in Policing Act in Open Letter

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Rihanna among hundreds of high-profile artists, professionals, companies and organizations addressing the House of Representatives

Members of the music and entertainment industries have released an open letter to Congress voicing support for the Justice in Policing Act.

Members of the music and entertainment industries have released an open letter to Congress calling for major police reforms and voicing support for the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 in the House of Representatives.

The letter’s signees include more than 450 artists and actors — including high-profile names such as Ariana Grande, Rihanna and Billie Eilish — and over 300 organizations and industry professionals, including major companies such as Spotify.

Addressed to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, the letter states: “Since the killing of George Floyd just one month ago, our country has seen protests grow, attitudes shift, and calls for change intensify. We in the music and entertainment communities believe that Black lives matter and have long decried the injustices endured by generations of Black citizens. We are more determined than ever to push for federal, state and local law enforcement programs that truly serve their communities. Accordingly, we are grateful for movement of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 in the U.S. House of Representatives and urge its quick passage.”

The Justice in Policing Act, if passed, will do away with “qualified immunity” practices in police departments, enact a nationwide ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants, establish a national police misconduct registry to collect data and improve investigations into police misconduct, promote de-escalation practices and establish updated training programs within local departments. The House is expected to take up the legislation later this week.

