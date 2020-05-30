 Music Industry Reacts to George Floyd Death With 'Black Out Tuesday' - Rolling Stone
Music Industry Reacts to George Floyd Death With Grassroots ‘Black Out Tuesday’

#TheShowMustBePaused on June 2nd, “a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community,”

Following the killing of George Floyd, the music industry has pledged to join the grassroots campaign to make June 2nd "Black Out Tuesday."

Following the killing of George Floyd and nationwide protests, dozens of music industry members have pledged to join a grassroots campaign to make June 2nd “Black Out Tuesday.”

Billed as “a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community,” the campaign — boasting the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused — has gained support from people like Dirty Hit Records’ Jamie Oborne, former Hot 97 music director Karlie Hustle and Beats 1 host Ebro Darden. Variety first reported on Black Out Tuesday.

“Due to recent events please join us as we take an urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change,” the viral post states.

“As gatekeepers of the culture, it’s our responsibility to not only come together to celebrate the wins, but also hold each other up during a loss.”

In supporting Black Out Tuesday, Darden wrote on social media, “All of my shows are cancelled. I will air replays of conversations with community activists, politicians and revolutionary music.”

Record labels have also spoken out against the killing of Floyd in recent days, including Columbia Records, Universal Music Group, Warner Music, Sony Music and more.

“In the words of Dr. King, ‘There comes a time when silence is betrayal.’ When you have a responsibility to raise your voice for change. That time has come,” UMG wrote on social media.

“There’s no place in this world for hate and violence. In the face of bigotry and prejudice, we’re proud of the way our artists, songwriters and employees have spoken out. At UMG, we’re committed to being a force for constructive change.”

Columbia wrote, “We stand together with the Black community against all forms of racism, bigotry, and violence. Now, more than ever, we must use our voices to speak up and challenge the injustices all around us.”

View this post on Instagram

Say my name.

A post shared by Warner Music (@warnermusic) on

 

