Music Festivals Want to Help You Have Sex

Love, like a teeming festival campground, can be utter chaos and misery to navigate. Tinder is here to help. The dating app announced Tuesday that it has teamed up with live events conglomerates AEG Worldwide and Live Nation to introduce “Festival Mode,” a new feature with the express purpose of, per the language in the official press release, helping you “find a Bonnaroo bae, Firefly fling or Hard Summer hang.”

Starting Tuesday, Tinder users can add badges to their profiles that indicate their intended presence at a dozen upcoming festivals around the world, so that people going to the same shows can match and arrange to meet up beforehand. Tinder did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the involvement of AEG and Live Nation, but the licensed use of official marketing materials and event perks suggest in-depth partnerships with the two concert companies.

In the past, Tinder said via press materials, activity on the app has more than tripled during certain festivals like Governor’s Ball and Bonnaroo — a trend that is due to ramp up further with the debut of the new feature. “Festival Mode” is also part of a suite of new features geared toward the college and young-adult crowds, which Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, said in a February earnings call would be a key demographic to focus on in the year ahead.

While the density and intensified social environment of music festivals have given rise to certain health concerns over the years, Tinder is cheerful about bringing new spark to the scene. As the company puts it: “Trust us on this one, if you haven’t done the festival scene with Tinder before, you’ll never even think about doing it without us again.”

Below is the complete list of festivals currently participating:

EDC Las Vegas (May 17th)

Hangout (May 17th)

All Points East – UK (May 24th)

Governor’s Ball (May 31st)

Parklife – UK (June 8th)

Bonnaroo (June 13th)

Firefly (June 21st)

British Summer Time – UK (July 5th)

Lovebox – UK (July 12th)

Faster Horses (July 19th)

Hard Summer (August 3rd)

EDC Orlando (November 9th)