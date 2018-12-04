Music Fans Are Increasingly Crossing Borders For Shows, Report Says

Ticket-resale giant StubHub, the world’s biggest ticket marketplace, released its fourth annual “Year In Live Experiences” report on Tuesday, highlighting one point in particular: More people are crossing borders to attend concerts, festivals, sports games and other live events than ever before.

Nearly 200,000 customers traveled to a different country in 2018 to attend one of the some 30,000 live events that were listed on the platform, according to StubHub’s report. The company, which operates as a secondary-market broker for buyers and sellers to meet rather than a reseller itself, saw fans from 144 countries travel to attend live events. It attributes the record number of cross-border concerts to the globalization of the music scene as well as to fans’ ever-rising interest in live, intimate experiences with their favorite acts.

“There are a few industry and cultural factors driving the trends we’re seeing,” Perkins Miller, Stubhub’s general manager of the Americas, tells Rolling Stone. “On the industry side, we are seeing artists expand their star power internationally — fans flocked from 80 different countries to watch K-Pop boy band BTS perform — and as a culture, we are traveling further afield to experience live events. The easy availability of apartment rentals and homestays is accelerating this trend. Nothing lets you experience another culture quite like immersing yourself in a live event. In some way, it’s the ultimate way to feel ‘like a local.'”

Miller also notes that a key factor in international event purchases is ease of travel: Fans from Asia and Latin America are increasingly going to events in Los Angeles or San Francisco because of major airport accessibility, and U.S. fans are traveling the most to the U.K. and Canada. But American “music tourists” are also visiting Ireland, Italy and the Netherlands more than before, offering another marker of the size of the live events boom — a trend that is expected to continue for at least several more years and be a major leader of music-industry revenue.

Below are a few of the music-specific details noted in Stubhub’s report.

Countries Most Likely to Cross Borders for a Live Event:

United States United Kingdom Japan Canada Mexico Spain Germany Ireland South Korea France

Top 10 Best-Selling Artists In Global Non-U.S. Markets in 2018:

Ed Sheeran BTS Elton John Foo Fighters Paul McCartney U2 Drake and Migos Taylor Swift The Rolling Stones Eagles

Other Experiences That Brought Fans Together Around the World: