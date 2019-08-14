×
Rolling Stone
Museum of London to Host ‘The Clash: London Calling’ Exhibition

The band will also release a new book “London Calling Scrapbook” for the album’s anniversary

The Museum of London has announced a new exhibition centered on The Clash. Titled “The Clash: London Calling,” the exhibit will feature more than 100 personal items from the band’s archive, including some that are previously unseen. These include bassist Paul Simonon’s Fender guitar, which he destroyed in 1979 for the photograph on the cover of London Calling, the band’s third album.

The exhibit will also display items like Joe Strummer’s notebook and typewriter, Mick Jones’ handwritten album sequencing note and drummer Topper Headon’s drumsticks. Draft lyrics, stage clothes, photos and films will also be included, “giving new insight into their recording process and the making of London Calling.”

Paul Simonons' Fender guitar from "London Calling."

Paul Simonons’ Fender guitar from “London Calling.”

A new book, London Calling Scrapbook, will be released by Sony to coincide with the exhibition. The 120-page book features hand-written lyrics, notes, photos and previously unseen material from when the album was made and will come with a copy of the album on CD.

Joe Strummer's notebook.

Joe Strummer’s notebook.

London Calling is The Clash’s defining album, a rallying call for Londoners and people around the world,” said Beatrice Behlen, senior curator of fashion and decorative arts at the Museum of London. “The album’s lyrics reflected contemporary concerns, many of which are still relevant today, as it moved away from traditional punk by adopting and reworking much wider musical influences. At the Museum of London, we tell the stories of our capital through the objects and memories of the people who have lived here. This display will provide a brand new, exciting and vibrant take on this, showcasing rarely seen personal objects and telling the incredible story of how London Calling was, and for many still is, the sound of a generation.”

The exhibition will open November 15th and run through the spring of 2020. Admission is free.

