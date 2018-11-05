Muse Plot ‘Simulation Theory’ 2019 World Tour

Muse will promote their upcoming eighth studio album, Simulation Theory, with a massive world tour in 2019. Their North American arena leg launches February 22nd in Houston, Texas and wraps April 10th in Boston, Massachusetts, followed by a run of European and U.K. dates running throughout May, June and July.

Fan who pre-order Simulation Theory via the band’s website by Friday, November 9th will have first access to tickets on Tuesday, November 13th at 10 am. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 16th at noon local time. Citi card members can access a pre-sale for U.S. tickets from November 13th at 10 p.m. local time through the 15th at 10 p.m. local time via the Citi Private Pass program.

Simulation Theory, out November 9th, features the previously issued tracks “The Dark Side” and “Pressure” – the latter paired with a quirky video co-starring Terry Crews. The band plans to release clips for each of the record’s 11 songs.

The arena-prog band collaborated with an eclectic group of producers for the record, including Timbaland, Shellback, Rich Costey and Mike Elizondo. They will also issue the album, which follows 2015’s Drones, in both deluxe (16 tracks) and super deluxe (21 tracks) editions.

Muse 2019 Tour Dates

February 22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

February 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

February 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

February 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

March 5 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

March 7 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

March 9 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

March 24 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

March 26 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 30 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

March 31 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

April 2 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

April 4 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

April 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

April 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden