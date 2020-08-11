Muse Soundtrack a Sci-Fi Contagion in ‘Simulation Theory’ Trailer

Muse have announced that they’ll be releasing a new feature-length motion picture, Simulation Theory, in select international IMAX theaters on August 17th and across streaming platforms on August 21st.

Based around their 2018 album of the same name, Simulation Theory is part concert film, part sci-fi fiction narrative. The movie centers on a performance by Muse at London’s O2 Arena filmed in September 2019 by director Lance Drake — who also directed all of the promo videos for the Simulation Theory album. Meanwhile, the storyline follows a team of scientists as they investigate a paranormal anomaly that is spreading throughout the world and infecting its inhabitants. (Sound familiar?)

Drake says: “The goal for Simulation Theory was to capture the scale of the electrifying live show and to expand upon its connection to the DNA of the world we built for the past three years in music videos for Muse. In a strange turn, the film’s alternate reality eerily started to mirror our own.”

Following its release in IMAX and on streaming services, Simulation Theory will be available as two separate limited edition deluxe box sets, on sale on December 11th. The box sets will feature a custom Simulation Theory comic book by Marvel Comics as well as a limited edition poster.