Muse Mark 20th Anniversary of ‘Showbiz’ With ‘Origin of Muse’ Box Set

Muse will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut LP Showbiz with a mammoth box set that collects the band’s first two albums along with their early EPs, demos, live recordings and B-sides from the era.
The 9CD/4LP Origin of Muse, due out December 6th and available to preorder now, features remastered editions of 1999’s Showbiz and 2001’s Origin of Symmetry, their Muse and Muscle Museum EPs, plus discs full of demos (Newton Abbot Demos, instrumental demos of Origin of Symmetry), many of which are unreleased.
The box set also compiles all of the B-sides from the era as well as two discs showcasing the two albums’ live sound, including Muse’s 10th anniversary full-album performance of Origin of Symmetry at the 2011 Reading Festival. The 4LPs are dedicated to Showbiz and Origin of Symmetry pressed onto 180-gram colored vinyl.
Origin of Muse is housed in a 48-page casebound book which contains an interview with Muse’s Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme discussing the early years of the band. The book also boasts original posters, setlists, photographs and contact sheets from the era, while the reissued albums themselves faithfully reproduce the original release’s artwork.
Origin of Muse Track List
CD 1 – NEWTON ABBOT DEMOS
- Cave
- Rain
- Agitated
- Crazy Days
- Coma
- Connect The Kettle Lead
- Balloonatic
- Boredom
- Sober
- Jimmy Kane
- Ashamed
- Plug In Baby
- Earthquake
- Good News
- Overdue
CD 2 – THE MUSE EPs + SHOWBIZ DEMOS
- Overdue
- Cave
- Coma
- Escape
- Muscle Museum
- Sober
- Uno
- Unintended
- Pink Ego Box
- (Muscle Museum) #2
- Showbiz (Live, Sawmills Studios, 1998)
- Do We Need This (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)
- Sunburn (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)
- Overdue (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)
- Uno (Alternate version, Rak Studios, 1999)
CD 3 – SHOWBIZ
- Sunburn
- Muscle Museum
- Fillip
- Falling Down
- Cave
- Showbiz
- Unintended
- Uno
- Sober
- Spiral Static (Bonus track)
- Escape
- Overdue
- Hate This & I’ll Love You
CD 4 – SHOWBIZ B-SIDES
- Recess (Unreleased alternate version, Trident Studios, 1999)
- Jimmy Kane
- Forced In
- Agitated
- Twin
- Host
- Do We Need This?
- Con-Science
- Minimum
- Ashamed
- Yes Please
- Recess
- Nishe
CD 5 – SHOWBIZ LIVE
- Uno (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
- Cave (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
- Muscle Museum (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
- Falling Down (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
- Fillip (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
- Do We Need This (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
- Agitated (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)
- Sunburn (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)
- Plug In Baby (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)
- Showbiz (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)
- Cave (Acoustic live demo, Airfield Studios, 1999)
- Muscle Museum (Acoustic live demo, Airfield Studios, 1999)
CD 6 – ORIGIN OF SYMMETRY INSTRUMENTAL DEMOS
- Micro Cuts
- Feeling Good
- Space Dementia
- Hyper Music
- Citizen Erased
- Megalomania
- Screenager
- Shrinking Universe
- Shine
CD 7 – ORIGIN OF SYMMETRY
- New Born
- Bliss
- Space Dementia
- Hyper Music
- Plug In Baby
- Citizen Erased
- Micro Cuts
- Screenager
- Darkshines
- Feeling Good
- Futurism (Bonus track)
- Megalomania
CD 8 – ORIGIN OF SYMMETRY B-SIDES
- Nature 1
- Execution Commentary
- Bedroom Acoustics
- Shrinking Universe
- Piano Thing
- Map Of Your Head
- The Gallery
- Hyper Chondriac Music
- Shine
- Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want
- Dead Star
- In Your World
- Can’t Take My Eyes Off You
CD 9 – ORIGIN OF SYMMETRY, LIVE AT READING FESTIVAL
- New Born
- Bliss
- Space Dementia
- Hyper Music
- Plug In Baby
- Citizen Erased
- Micro Cuts
- Screenager
- Darkshines
- Feeling Good
- Megalomania