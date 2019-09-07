Muse Mark 20th Anniversary of ‘Showbiz’ With ‘Origin of Muse’ Box Set

Muse will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut LP Showbiz with a mammoth box set that collects the band’s first two albums along with their early EPs, demos, live recordings and B-sides from the era.

The 9CD/4LP Origin of Muse, due out December 6th and available to preorder now, features remastered editions of 1999’s Showbiz and 2001’s Origin of Symmetry, their Muse and Muscle Museum EPs, plus discs full of demos (Newton Abbot Demos, instrumental demos of Origin of Symmetry), many of which are unreleased.

The box set also compiles all of the B-sides from the era as well as two discs showcasing the two albums’ live sound, including Muse’s 10th anniversary full-album performance of Origin of Symmetry at the 2011 Reading Festival. The 4LPs are dedicated to Showbiz and Origin of Symmetry pressed onto 180-gram colored vinyl.

Origin of Muse is housed in a 48-page casebound book which contains an interview with Muse’s Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme discussing the early years of the band. The book also boasts original posters, setlists, photographs and contact sheets from the era, while the reissued albums themselves faithfully reproduce the original release’s artwork.

Origin of Muse Track List

CD 1 – NEWTON ABBOT DEMOS

Cave Rain Agitated Crazy Days Coma Connect The Kettle Lead Balloonatic Boredom Sober Jimmy Kane Ashamed Plug In Baby Earthquake Good News Overdue

CD 2 – THE MUSE EPs + SHOWBIZ DEMOS

Overdue Cave Coma Escape Muscle Museum Sober Uno Unintended Pink Ego Box (Muscle Museum) #2 Showbiz (Live, Sawmills Studios, 1998) Do We Need This (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999) Sunburn (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999) Overdue (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999) Uno (Alternate version, Rak Studios, 1999)

CD 3 – SHOWBIZ

Sunburn Muscle Museum Fillip Falling Down Cave Showbiz Unintended Uno Sober Spiral Static (Bonus track) Escape Overdue Hate This & I’ll Love You

CD 4 – SHOWBIZ B-SIDES

Recess (Unreleased alternate version, Trident Studios, 1999) Jimmy Kane Forced In Agitated Twin Host Do We Need This? Con-Science Minimum Ashamed Yes Please Recess Nishe

CD 5 – SHOWBIZ LIVE

Uno (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999) Cave (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999) Muscle Museum (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999) Falling Down (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999) Fillip (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999) Do We Need This (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999) Agitated (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000) Sunburn (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000) Plug In Baby (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000) Showbiz (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000) Cave (Acoustic live demo, Airfield Studios, 1999) Muscle Museum (Acoustic live demo, Airfield Studios, 1999)

CD 6 – ORIGIN OF SYMMETRY INSTRUMENTAL DEMOS

Micro Cuts Feeling Good Space Dementia Hyper Music Citizen Erased Megalomania Screenager Shrinking Universe Shine

CD 7 – ORIGIN OF SYMMETRY

New Born Bliss Space Dementia Hyper Music Plug In Baby Citizen Erased Micro Cuts Screenager Darkshines Feeling Good Futurism (Bonus track) Megalomania

CD 8 – ORIGIN OF SYMMETRY B-SIDES

Nature 1 Execution Commentary Bedroom Acoustics Shrinking Universe Piano Thing Map Of Your Head The Gallery Hyper Chondriac Music Shine Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want Dead Star In Your World Can’t Take My Eyes Off You

CD 9 – ORIGIN OF SYMMETRY, LIVE AT READING FESTIVAL