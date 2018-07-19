Muse Return With Werewolves, Cop Chases in New ‘Something Human’ Video

Muse outrun the cops en route to an intergalactic video store in the clip for their new song, “Something Human.”

The track finds Muse injecting their arena prog rock with bursts of folk. Over the crisp strum of an acoustic guitar and the rousing stomp of a kick drum – both of which are drenched in electronic effects – singer Matt Bellamy belts: “The big picture’s gone/ Replaced with visions of you/ Now life can begin/ I’ve cleansed all my sins/ I’m about to break through.”

Frequent Muse collaborator Lance Drake directed the video for “Something Human,” in which Bellamy watches a VHS cassette on a virtual reality headset, then climbs into his futuristic sports car and starts speeding down a desert highway. Eventually, the musician attracts the attention of the cops – played by band members Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme – and a high-speed chase ensues.

Bellamy escapes by going into hyper-drive, landing on an abandoned planet where the only thing left is a video rental store. After returning his cassette, a full moon appears, turning Bellamy into a werewolf – just in time to dispatch the cops, who arrive, Dr. Who-style, via a telephone booth.

“Life on the road can bring out your inner beast, this song and video is about taming that beast, desiring a return to something human,” Bellamy said. “Plus, Teen Wolf is cool.”

“Something Human” marks the third single Muse has released in the past few months, following “Dig Down” and “Thought Contagion.” The group’s as-yet-untitled eighth album hasn’t been given an exact release date, but it’s expected to arrive in November. Muse’s last LP, Drones, was released in 2015.