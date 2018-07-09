See Muse Perform ‘Psycho’ Live for ‘Drones World Tour’ Film

Muse will screen their Drones World Tour film in theaters this week via for one night only. The film features a rousing performance of “Psycho” from their 2015 album, Drones.

The film clip shows the band performing the thunderous track amid pulsating lights. A giant screen displays footage from the drill sergeant featured in the song’s video while purple-hued drone globes rotate above them, augmenting the dystopian themes.

Directed by Tom Kirk and Jan Willem Schram, Drones World Tour was filmed during multiple tour dates in 2016. In addition to “Psycho,” it features “Madness, “Uprising,” “Plug in Baby” and never-before-seen special effects along with the band discussing the creative concept.

“The symbiosis between humanity and technology has always been something I am interested by,” singer Matt Bellamy said in a statement. “Drones just seem to be a very interesting modern metaphor for what that represents… You want to leave people with the idea that they ask the question themselves about the role of technology in our lives and whether it’s a good thing or a bad thing.”

Drones World Tour will be shown in theaters worldwide on Thursday (July 12th).

Muse has been working on their eighth album, the as-yet-untitled follow-up to Drones. “The album will be a very mixed bag,” Bellamy told Rolling Stone of their new material. “The songs are going to be quite different in spots and we’re also interested in doing some genre-blending and era-blending.”