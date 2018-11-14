Rolling Stone
Watch Muse Bring Thunderous New Song ‘Pressure’ to ‘Fallon’

Track appears on band’s latest album ‘Simulation Theory’

Muse performed a rattling version of “Pressure,” a track from their recently issued Simulation Theory LP, on Tuesday’s Tonight Show. Frontman Matthew Bellamy belted in his signature theatrical vibrato over a psych-blues guitar riff, moaning brass, Dominic Howard’s tumbling toms and bassist Chris Wolstenholme’s eerie whispers.

The prog-rock band explored more Eighties and electronic influences on Simulation Theory, their eighth album, which also includes the previously released tracks “Dig Down,” “Thought Contagion,” “Something Human” and “The Dark Side.” The group issued a quirky video for “Pressure” co-starring Terry Crews; they plan to produce videos for each of the LP’s 11 tracks.

The trio worked with the producers Rich Costey, Shellback, Mike Elizondo and Timbaland on the record, which follows 2015’s Drones. They will promote the release with a massive world tour in 2019; their North American arena leg launches February 22nd in Houston, Texas and concludes April 10th in Boston, Massachusetts, followed by a run of European and U.K. dates spanning May, June and July.

