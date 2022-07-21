Muse Flip McCartney Classic for ‘Kill or Be Killed,’ Their ‘Heaviest’ Song Yet

Muse flip a Paul McCartney classic for their “heaviest” song yet with “Kill or Be Killed,” the latest single from the British rock group’s upcoming new album Will of the People.

“‘Kill Or Be Killed’ is Muse at their heaviest,” frontman Matt Bellamy said in a statement. “We wanted to update our hard rock sound on this album, and with ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ we found a modern metal sound featuring double-bass drum action and even a death growl.”

Bellamy continued, “Lyrically the song takes influence from my favorite Paul McCartney song ‘Live And Let Die,’ a dark take on how life’s adversity can sometimes bring out the worst human instincts to survival at any costs.”

Muse also shared the video for the track, featuring live footage of the band playing the song during their recent batch of gigs; Bellamy and company actually debuted the song live back in early June at the start of their European tour.

Will of the People, Muse’s first album since 2018’s Simulation Theory, arrives on August 26. The band first teased the new LP with “Won’t Stand Down” in January, followed by the singles “Will of the People” and “Compliance.”