Muse Preview New Album ‘Simulation Theory’ With Slick Song ‘The Dark Side’

Muse speed through an intergalactic universe in the new video for their latest song, “The Dark Side.” The track will appear on the group’s upcoming album, Simulation Theory, out November 9th via Warner Bros. Records.

“The Dark Side” finds Muse crafting another sleek, stadium-sized rock song, with singer Matt Bellamy’s vocals rising over a propulsive drum beat, a sinuous guitar riff and flares of vibrant synths.

The Lance Drake-directed video for “The Dark Side” seems to pick up where the clip for “Something Human” left off. In the video, Bellamy races a sports car through a futuristic universe filled with gigantic robots trying to stop him.

Simulation Theory marks Muse’s first album since 2015’s Drones. Muse partnered with several big-name producers to make the record, such as Timbaland, Shellback, Rich Costey and Mike Elizondo. The record is available to pre-order and comes with an instant download of “The Dark Side,” as well as three other previously released tracks, “Something Human,” “Dig Down” and “Thought Contagion.”

Muse will release music videos for all 11 songs on Simulation Theory, while they’ll also release deluxe (16 tracks) and super deluxe (21 tracks) editions of the record. The expanded track list will feature bonus cuts like an acoustic gospel version of “Dig Down,” a version of “Pressure” featuring the UCLA Bruin Marching Band and acoustic versions of several songs.

Muse Simulation Theory Track List

Standard version

1. “Algorithm”

2. “The Dark Side”

3. “Pressure”

4. “Propaganda”

5. “Break It To Me”

6. “Something Human”

7. “Thought Contagion”

8. “Get Up and Fight”

9. “Blockades”

10. “Dig Down”

11. “The Void”

