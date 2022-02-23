Mura Masa Teams With Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress for ‘Bbycakes’

Grammy winning-producer Mura Masa has released a new single, “Bbycakes,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress and Shygirl. The bubblegum-infused track is a reworking of 3 Of A Kind’s 2004 hit, “Babycakes.”

“I feel like ‘Bbycakes’ is a future facing record,” Mura Masa said in a statement. “Clashing U.K. with U.S., hard drill music with cute U.K. garage culture, underground with overground. Most of all it’s a mission statement for the vicarious and playful nature that I think popular music needs to be looking to in order to soundtrack those crucial moments of fun and hedonism in an increasingly cynical culture.”

The producer, whose real name is Alex Crossan, previously worked with Shygirl on a remix of Lady Gaga‘s “Sour Candy” and produced PinkPantheress’ “Just For Me.” Crossan, who previously won a Grammy for his remix of Haim’s “Walking Away” in 2019, is in the running for Best Remixed Recording at this year’s ceremonies for his take on PVA’s “Talks.”

In 2017, Crossan told Rolling Stone that he aims to work with a variety of vocalists. “I chose not to restrict myself in any way when making the record, to take influence from wherever I saw fit, to try and include people from all over,” the producer and musician said. “What I try to do as Mura Masa involves any kind of voice. I wouldn’t limit myself to any one genre or person. It could be anyone.”