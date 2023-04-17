Muna Spike the Sauce and Take Out a Crime Boss in New ‘One That Got Away’ Video

Muna are dressing for revenge in the music video for their new single, “One That Got Away.”

In a statement, Muna’s Katie Gavin described the new pop-rock gem as “just rubbing your hot ass in the face of someone who messed up their chance of being with you,” adding, “It’s a bit vengeful and mean, but also fun. Fuck it. Once I sent Naomi [McPherson] and Jo [Maskin] the demo they really took the cockiness in the lyric and vocal performance and carried it to the extreme with the production of the track. It became this super bombastic, Janet Jackson-era track.”

The music video, directed by Ally Pankiw and Taylor James, complements that energy, following Muna as they operate a high-end restaurant and get it ready for a high-stakes card game with a trio of grimy-looking gangsters. When one of the men gets fresh with the hostess, played by Caitlin Stasey, Gavin gives the signal to dish out some swift justice. The punishment? The worst possible death imaginable — spiked pasta sauce.

Of the video, Gavin credited Pankiw and James of coming up with the idea of staging it “in a criminal underworld, which we thought fit perfectly.” She then quipped, “Plus we wanted an excuse to dress Jo up like The Bear.”

Muna debuted “One That Got Away” last Friday during their set at Coachella (which also featured a special appearance from Boygenius, who helped the band perform “Silk Chiffon”). Muna have a busy summer of touring ahead of them, with several dates opening for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour, as well as a headlining run of their own.