Muna Preach Unabashed Self-Love in New Single, ‘Number One Fan’

“So I heard the bad news/Nobody likes me and I’m gonna die alone/In my bedroom, looking at strangers on my telephone,” opens “Number One Fan,” the latest single by Muna.

Although it may start off downcast, vocalist Katie Gavin gives the Numan-esque synth-rock cut a rewarding upswing: “Wouldn’t you like if I believed those words?”

Two years since dropping their glittering debut, About U, then touring with floral pantsuit enthusiast Harry Styles, the members of Muna would be foolish to give into any negative self-talk. Instead, they’ve resurfaced with plans to release their sophomore LP, Saves the World, out September 6th via RCA Records.

“Number One Fan [is] a song about recognizing the negative voices in your head and learning to speak back to them,” wrote the band in a press release. “It’s a joyful and surprising experience to recognize that, just as we can all be our own biggest haters, we can also decide to be our own biggest fans.”

In the topsy-turvy, Issac Schneider-directed video, Gavin is pursued by a rabid fan-turned-copycat, who trails after Gavin in a matching haircut and glasses. Shot like an early-Nineties steampunk movie, Gavin races through an arcade and a sketchy warehouse of electronics — until she finds herself face-to-face with none other than her biggest fan, who happens to be herself.

Compassion is arguably the backbone of all Muna tracks. “Number One Fan” brings to mind 2017’s “I Know a Place” — an LGBTQ work song that stresses the importance of love for one’s community, as much as it does love for oneself.

“In this culture, we are almost taught to look to other people to fill up some void in ourselves,” write Muna. “What happens when we accept that we are already whole? We become our own icons. We become unstoppable and un-buyable. We save the world. No, just kidding, sorry we got caught up in the moment. (But maybe!)”