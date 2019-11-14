Muna Unveil Cover of Normani’s ‘Motivation,’ Acoustic Version of ‘Stayaway’

Muna have recorded an acoustic version of their song “Stayaway” along with a cover of Normani’s hit single, “Motivation,” for Spotify Singles. Both songs were tracked at Electric Lady Studios in New York.

The Los Angeles-based trio stripped down their single from their sophomore studio album, Saves the World, which was released in September. The new “Stayaway” rendition eschews the electro-dance sheen and vocal effects of their original in favor of a guitar-led melancholy melody, with lead vocalist Katie Gavin taking on a more reflective tone.

They also employ a relaxed approach to their take on Normani’s “Motivation,’ slightly drawing out the tempo and adding harmonies that give the dance-pop tune an airy quality.

This weekend, the band will serve as support for a pair of shows with the 1975 at BB&T Pavilion on November 16th and 17th in Camden, New Jersey before heading to the UK for a string of dates in December.