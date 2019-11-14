 Hear Muna’s Cover of Normani’s ‘Motivation,’ Acoustic ‘Stayaway’ – Rolling Stone
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Muna Unveil Cover of Normani’s ‘Motivation,’ Acoustic Version of ‘Stayaway’

Los Angeles trio drop new renditions for Spotify Singles

Reporter

MUNA

Muna covered Normani's "Motivation" and recorded an acoustic version of "Stayaway" for Spotify Singles.

Isaac Schneider

Muna have recorded an acoustic version of their song “Stayaway” along with a cover of Normani’s hit single, “Motivation,” for Spotify Singles. Both songs were tracked at Electric Lady Studios in New York.

The Los Angeles-based trio stripped down their single from their sophomore studio album, Saves the World, which was released in September.  The new “Stayaway” rendition eschews the electro-dance sheen and vocal effects of their original in favor of a guitar-led melancholy melody, with lead vocalist Katie Gavin taking on a more reflective tone.

They also employ a relaxed approach to their take on Normani’s “Motivation,’ slightly drawing out the tempo and adding harmonies that give the dance-pop tune an airy quality.

This weekend, the band will serve as support for a pair of shows with the 1975 at BB&T Pavilion on November 16th and 17th in Camden, New Jersey before heading to the UK for a string of dates in December.

