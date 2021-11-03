Muna Brings Madi Diaz’s ‘Crying in Public’ to the Dance Floor

Nashville singer-songwriter Madi Diaz has tapped Muna for a remix of “Crying in Public,” a track off her recent album History of a Feeling.

From the opening line, “I could be sitting on the M train going back to Brooklyn,” Muna injects glittery beats into Diaz’s devastating lyrics about letting it all out in public, bringing the same euphoria they had on their Phoebe Bridgers collaboration “Silk Chiffon.“

“There’s something so ultimate and forgivable about crying in front of strangers that you will never see again,” Diaz said in a statement. “Just letting it fly in the dairy aisle while you’re checking your carton of eggs for cracked ones, letting out a good loud sob in the security line at an airport, screaming in your car at the top of your lungs parked in front of your house, just letting the full heat of violent emotion take the wheel and you’re just riding shotgun.”

“I could not think of a single band better equipped to take ‘Crying In Public’ to the dance floor,” she continued. “Muna does introspective expression on a whole different level, so it’s a true honor that they took my song and sent it soaring into this expansive emo alternate universe. It’s like I’m crying disco ball tears at the club with everyone I’ve ever loved.”

Muna’s Naomi McPherson added: “I’m grateful to the very brilliant Madi for letting me do my thing right quick and even more grateful that she’s happy with it.”

Diaz, a recent Rolling Stone Artist You Need to Know, also announced 2022 tour dates in support of Waxahatchee. The trek kicks off in early February in Birmingham, Alabama, and wraps with two nights at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer in April.

Madi Diaz Tour Dates

2/4 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

2/5 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

2/6 – Asheville, NV @ The Orange Peel

2/7 – Richmond, VA @ The National

2/9 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

2/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

2/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

2/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

2/18 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

2/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Fountain Street Church

2/20 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

4/10 – Philadelphia, Pa @ Union Transfer

4/11 – Philadelphia, Pa @ Union Transfer