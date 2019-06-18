Muna Announces Fall Headline Tour

L.A. pop trio Muna announced a fall headlining tour in support of their sophomore album Saves the World, out September 6th via RCA Records. The band will kick off the tour in Portland on September 16th, stopping in several cities — including San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall in September and Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg in October — before wrapping in Minneapolis’ Fine Line on October 18th.

Muna unveiled the single “Number One Fan” earlier this month. Their debut album, About U, was released in 2017. As guitarist Josette Maskin recently confirmed to the Guardian, the album title Saves the World stems from the belief that “saving yourself is the key to saving the world.”

General tickets go on sale Friday, June 21st via Muna’s website.

Muna Tour Dates

9/16 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

9/17 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

9/20 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

9/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

9/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

9/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

9/29 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/1 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/2 —Austin, TX @ The Parish

10/4 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

10/5 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory Stage)

10/7 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at the Fillmore Philadelphia

10/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/14 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/15 — Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club Theatre

10/17 — Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Auditorium

10/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line