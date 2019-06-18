×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next Regina Spektor Talks New Broadway Residency, 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Fandom Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Muna Announces Fall Headline Tour

Los Angeles pop trio will tour in support of sophomore album Saves the World , out September 6th

By
Angie Martoccio

Reporter

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
291442-14-017 001

291442-14-017 001

Isaac Schneider

L.A. pop trio Muna announced a fall headlining tour in support of their sophomore album Saves the World, out September 6th via RCA Records. The band will kick off the tour in Portland on September 16th, stopping in several cities — including San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall in September and Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg in October — before wrapping in Minneapolis’ Fine Line on October 18th.

Muna unveiled the single “Number One Fan” earlier this month. Their debut album, About U, was released in 2017. As guitarist Josette Maskin recently confirmed to the Guardian, the album title Saves the World stems from the belief that “saving yourself is the key to saving the world.”

General tickets go on sale Friday, June 21st via Muna’s website.

Muna Tour Dates

9/16 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
9/17 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
9/20 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
9/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
9/26 —  Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
9/28 —  Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
9/29 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/1 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
10/2 —Austin, TX @ The Parish
10/4 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
10/5 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory Stage)
10/7 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at the Fillmore Philadelphia
10/10 —  Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/14 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
10/15 — Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club Theatre
10/17 — Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Auditorium
10/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1328: Howard Stern
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad