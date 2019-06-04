Mumford & Sons Release Dance-Filled Video for New Song ‘Woman’

Mumford & Sons shared the video for their latest single “Woman,” starring Yeman Brown and Stephanie Crousillat as a pair of dancers captured on a handheld camcorder. It’s the third single from their 2018 album Delta.

Choreographed by Kristin Sudeikis (and filmed in her Forward Space warehouse in New York), the video came about after Mumford & Sons banjoist and lead guitarist Winston Marshall watched Brown perform an improvised dance routine to Beyoncé’s “Halo.”

“My heart went into my throat and I was quite literally moved to tears,” he told Dance Magazine. “It stole my breath away. I didn’t know dance could make you feel that way.”

The moment occurred during a separate video shoot at Forward Space, and the band decided to pay tribute by having the two dancers film themselves in the same location. (Longtime Mumford & Sons collaborator James Marcus Haney directed the shoot.) The result is a very intimate clip, with understated yet beautiful choreography.

Of the track, Marshall stated, “‘Woman’ was written over a long period of time, but really came together under the hands of [producer] Paul Epworth. In the studio we would find Paul going into ‘crazy-genius-mode’ every now and then when inspiration would carry him late into the night. When ‘Woman’ went through that process it became what it is now.”