Watch Mumford & Sons Perform Inspiring ‘Guiding Light’ on ‘SNL’

British folk band also delivered title track from new LP Delta on Jason Momoa-hosted episode

Mumford & Sons shifted their own musical boundaries with the release of their fourth album Delta, returning to the acoustic instrumentation that dominated their first two records and blending electronica, jazz and rap elements together.

For the band’s third appearance as musical guest on Saturday Night Live, Mumford & Sons opted to open their set with a track that was sonically familiar to fans, but more radical to the group who had moved to electric guitars and stadium anthems for their most recent albums.

For their first performance on the Jason Momoa-hosted episode, Mumford & Sons performed their uplifting power ballad “Guiding Light,” surrounded by the stage’s Christmas decor.

Later in the show, the band returned to play the title track from their latest record. With “Delta,” the band mainly traded their acoustic guitars for electric ones. Frontman Marcus Mumford began the set seemingly alone of the stage quietly singing before exploding into Eighties-synthpop and a raucous chorus.

With their latest release Delta, the band was challenged to approach their music differently by producer Paul Epworth (Adele, Florence and the Machine, Coldplay). Delta became the band’s “emo album,” focusing on life changes like “death, divorce, drugs and depression.”

Following the release of Delta, Mumford & Sons launched their biggest tour yet, which hit the U.S. on December 7th and will continue into spring.

