Watch Mumford & Sons Bring 'Slip Away' to 'Late Late Show' in London

British folk rockers play thrilling Delta track to James Corden's U.K. residency

Mumford & Sons staged a late-night performance of “Slip Away” from their hometown London’s Central Hall Westminster as part of The Late Late Show With James Corden‘s U.K. residency Thursday.

On an atypical-for-late-night dimly lit stage, the British folk act delivered a thrilling rendition of “Slip Away,” a non-single off 2018’s Delta.

The band previously released videos for Delta tracks “Woman,” “Beloved” and “Guiding Light.”

After completing a North American trek this spring, Mumford & Sons are in the midst of a European tour but will return in August for a brief West Coast arena jaunt. The band is also booked to perform at the Austin City Limits Festival, San Diego’s Kaaboo Del Mar Festival and the 2019 iHeartRadio Festival.

During the group’s recent show in Cleveland, Ohio, they marked the 25th anniversary of Nine Inch Nails’ The Downward Spiral with a cover of “Hurt” in Trent Reznor’s hometown.

