Watch Mumford & Sons Perform Uplifting New Song ‘Guiding Light’ on ‘Fallon’

Acoustic-driven song appears on fourth album, ‘Delta’

Reporter

Mumford & Sons performed their new single “Guiding Light” and chatted with the host during Monday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The song appears on their forthcoming fourth album, Delta, out on November 16th via Gentleman of the Road/Glassnote.

The Mumfords performed the acoustic-driven number with the Roots adding to the sound. “Well, I know I had it all on the line/ But don’t just sit with folded hands and become blind,” the group harmonized on the chorus. “‘Cause even when there is no star in sight, you’ll always be my only guiding light.”

On the new album, the band returned to their acoustic roots, but explored new sonic territory because of producer Paul Epworth’s production effects. “This time, we were even more free because we felt we could go back to acoustic instruments,” Guitarist-banjo player Winston Marshall told Rolling Stone of their experimental approach. “There weren’t many boundaries musically.”

During their Fallon appearance, Mumford also sat down for an interview with Fallon where he discussed Delta. He said that it should come out on the 16th, “If we finish it on time, ’cause we’re still working on it.” The group is in New York currently mixing the record.

Mumford also opened up about an embarrassing, but exciting moment in front of one of his influences, Bruce Springsteen. Mumford said Springsteen invited the group to perform with him during a festival in Belgium. “So we stumbled on stage and I forgot the lyrics to ‘Hungry Heart,'” Mumford said, “It’s quite hard to forget the lyrics to ‘Hungry Heart’ – that’s how nervous I was.”

